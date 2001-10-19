Friends slams Survivor
CBS's third Survivor slipped in its second week, as NBC scored another
monster Thursday in prime time ratings.
Survivor: Africa drew a 7.9 rating, 20 share among adults 18-49 in
Nielsen national numbers, compared to a 10.3 rating for its opening episode
last week.
Survivor pulled 19.6 million viewers, topped by Friends with 25.6
million viewers and an 12.2/32 in its half-hour.
NBC rookie Inside Schwartz followed with 15 million viewers and a
7.0/17.
E.R. wrapped the night for NBC with 26.7 million viewers and a
13.0/32.
That undermined rookie CBS CIA drama The Agency, which drew 9
million viewers and a 3.3/8.
CBS's C.S.I. drew 23 million viewers and an 8.7/21, topping Will
& Grace, with 16.3 million viewers and an 8.4/20, and Just Shoot
Me, with 13.8 million viewers and a 7.1/17. - Richard Tedesco
