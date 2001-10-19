Friends slams Survivor

CBS's third Survivor slipped in its second week, as NBC scored another

monster Thursday in prime time ratings.

Survivor: Africa drew a 7.9 rating, 20 share among adults 18-49 in

Nielsen national numbers, compared to a 10.3 rating for its opening episode

last week.

Survivor pulled 19.6 million viewers, topped by Friends with 25.6

million viewers and an 12.2/32 in its half-hour.

NBC rookie Inside Schwartz followed with 15 million viewers and a

7.0/17.

E.R. wrapped the night for NBC with 26.7 million viewers and a

13.0/32.

That undermined rookie CBS CIA drama The Agency, which drew 9

million viewers and a 3.3/8.

CBS's C.S.I. drew 23 million viewers and an 8.7/21, topping Will

& Grace, with 16.3 million viewers and an 8.4/20, and Just Shoot

Me, with 13.8 million viewers and a 7.1/17. - Richard Tedesco