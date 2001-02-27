Friendly leaving King World

King World's President of programming and production Andy Friendly is leaving the syndication giant at the end of the week.

Friendly has overseen all of the syndicator's programs for the last six years including Inside Edition, Curtis Court and The Martin Short Show.

Friendly is the son of former CBS News producer Fred Friendly and formerly ran CNBC's programming division and his own production company. Friendly says he is going to teach a class at his alma mater, the University of Southern California's School of Cinema/Television and "take a little time off and think about what I want to do next." - Joe Schlosser