Friedman Upped to President of MTV

Stephen K. Friedman has been promoted to president of MTV.

He had been general manager of the channel since 2008.

Friedman oversees the flagship network as well as MTV2,

mtvU, MTV.com, MTV Hits and MTV Jams. He has been at the helm while MTV has

launched successful series like Jersey Shore and Teen Mom, leading to five

consecutive quarters of growth.

"Since Stephen took over the helm at MTV 2 ½ years ago, he

has done an incredible job helping spearhead the reinvention of the MTV brand

for millenials," said Van Toffler, president, MTV Networks Music & Logo

Group. "He has always placed the audience first, whether it's creating a new

pro-social campaign or leading the charge at mtvU and now MTV, his instincts

and thinking have always led us to tap into exactly what the audience is

looking for, resulting in great creative and business success."

Prior to being named GM of MTV, Friedman held the same

position at mtvU. He first joined MTV in 1998 to found the strategic

partnerships and public affairs department.