Friedman Upped to President of MTV
Stephen K. Friedman has been promoted to president of MTV.
He had been general manager of the channel since 2008.
Friedman oversees the flagship network as well as MTV2,
mtvU, MTV.com, MTV Hits and MTV Jams. He has been at the helm while MTV has
launched successful series like Jersey Shore and Teen Mom, leading to five
consecutive quarters of growth.
"Since Stephen took over the helm at MTV 2 ½ years ago, he
has done an incredible job helping spearhead the reinvention of the MTV brand
for millenials," said Van Toffler, president, MTV Networks Music & Logo
Group. "He has always placed the audience first, whether it's creating a new
pro-social campaign or leading the charge at mtvU and now MTV, his instincts
and thinking have always led us to tap into exactly what the audience is
looking for, resulting in great creative and business success."
Prior to being named GM of MTV, Friedman held the same
position at mtvU. He first joined MTV in 1998 to found the strategic
partnerships and public affairs department.
