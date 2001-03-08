Friedman tabbed for AOL TV top spot

In a second major executive shift at AOL Time Warner Inc. this week, Robert Friedman will move from New Line Cinema to oversee AOL TV, the online media giant's new interactive TV service.

Friedman, 45, currently New Line's co-chairman of world-wide theatrical marketing and president of New Line Television, was named to the new position of president of AOL TV on Thursday, reporting to Barry Schuler, chief executive of AOL's America Online unit. Schuler had previously been directing the AOL TV effort.

Friedman's move to AOL TV comes on the heels of Tuesday's announcement that WB Network head Jamie Kellner will chair an expanded Turner Broadcasting System unit of AOL, including Turner's cable networks as well as the WB. His appointment suggests AOL Time Warner is eager to jump start the $14.95 monthly service it quietly launched last October. AOL hasn't said how many people have subscribed to the new service, which also requires purchase of a $250 receiver. - Richard Tedesco

Mr. Friedman's challenge will be to build AOL TV into a major business. Launched in October, AOL TV allows subscribers to use features of AOL's service, such as instant messaging, e-mail and Web surfing, while watching television shows.

