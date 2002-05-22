Friedman remains big Wheel

Harry Friedman has reupped as executive producer of syndication powerhouses

Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy!.

In addition, Friedman has been named executive consultant on Columbia

Tri-Star Television Distribution's remake of classic game Pyramid, which

is getting a fall launch as a daily hosted by Donny Osmond.

Friedman has been executive producer on Wheel and Jeopardy!,

the top two shows in syndication, since 1999.

He joined Wheel in 1995 as producer. Two years later, he was named

producer of Jeopardy!.