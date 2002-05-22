Friedman remains big Wheel
Harry Friedman has reupped as executive producer of syndication powerhouses
Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy!.
In addition, Friedman has been named executive consultant on Columbia
Tri-Star Television Distribution's remake of classic game Pyramid, which
is getting a fall launch as a daily hosted by Donny Osmond.
Friedman has been executive producer on Wheel and Jeopardy!,
the top two shows in syndication, since 1999.
He joined Wheel in 1995 as producer. Two years later, he was named
producer of Jeopardy!.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.