Friedman Is CBS' Morning Man

Steve Friedman, former senior executive producer of CBS' Early Show, has been named VP, morning broadcasts, for CBS news.

In addition to weekday and weekend Early Show duties, he will oversee all CBS morning news products including CBS Morning News and Up To the Minute, CBS's really, really early morning (as in overnight) newscast.

I will be a homecoming for Friedman, who was senior executive producer of Early Show from 1999 to 2002. Before that he ran WCBS-TV New York. He is also former executive producer at NBC's Today.

For the past four years, Friedman has served as a consulting producer on various projects, including Cold Pizza on ESPN2.