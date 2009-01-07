Freyer Named New Development VP At Atlas Media

Glen Freyer, VP of online content at truTV, has been named vice president of development at Atlas Media Corp. Freyer has worked for more than a decade creating, writing, and producing non-scripted programs. At Atlas, he will report to Kaki Kirby, EVP of business development and special projects.

“Glen’s broad experience in the production of original and non-scripted programming makes him an ideal fit,” said Kirby. “We’re thrilled that he’ll be joining our team.”

Freyer worked as VP of non-fiction programming at Court TV (rebranded as truTV). He also developed and created shows for the channel’s primetime lineup.

Prior to his work at truTV/Court TV, Freyer pitched and developed original shows at Fox. He served as executive producer of Classmates, which he created, and Live Like a Star. He was also producer of the syndicated hit Blind Date.