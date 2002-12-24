French TV reporter killed

French television reporter Patrick Bourrat died Sunday after being struck the day before by a U.S. tank during military exercises in Kuwait.

The TF1 reporter suffered several broken ribs and damage to his spleen and kidneys from the collision, and he went into surgery Saturday, but he started to bleed following the operation, according to reports.

The U.S. military said Bourrat was hit after he leaned into the path of the tank while taking pictures.

Numerous French officials said they were saddened by the death, and they praised Bourrat's professionalism and dedication.

French reports suggested that Bourrat was trying to get his cameraman out of harm's way.

A veteran correspondent, the 50-year-old Bourrat had been wounded before -- he was shot in the arm while covering the attempted military coup in Moscow in 1993.