FremantleMedia Takes Majority Stake In Miso Film

FremantleMedia has announced that it has acquired a 51% stake in the Danish scripted production company Miso Film.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

In a statement, FremantleMedia CEO Cecile Frot-Coutaz, CEO explained that "This is an important milestone in building our prime time scripted business and strengthening our position in the Scandinavian market. Jonas and Peter's talent and strong track record in producing high end drama, together with their current slate, makes Miso Film a perfect fit for FremantleMedia and complements our existing high end scripted business in the US, Germany and Australia."

Miso Film was founded in 2004 by the producer team Jonas Allen and Peter Bose and has since established itself as a major producer of high end prime time TV series and films for the Scandinavian and European markets.

Besides its Scandinavian and European success, the company's crime thriller Those Who Kill has been picked up by A&E Networks for a U.S. remake.

Miso Film founders Jonas Allen and Peter Bose noted in a statement that the deal with the FremantleMedia would help the company continue to expand: "We strongly believe that FremantleMedia will be a key driver in Miso Film's further expansion in the Scandinavian market and release the full potential of the company's productions internationally."

FremantleMedia currently has a global production network with operations in 25 countries, creating over 9,100 hours of programming a year, owns a large library of formats and distributes more than 20,000 hours of content in over 200 territories.