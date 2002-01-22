FremantleMedia returning to U.S.

FremantleMedia North America, a division of German media conglomerate

Bertelsmann AG, wants to play in primetime.

Just months after shutting down its U.S. syndication-sales division,

FremantleMedia (formerly Pearson Television North America) is building a

Hollywood division that will produce primetime dramas, and possibly daytime

soaps, for broadcast and cable networks.

Although it turned over its U.S. distribution and ad sales to Tribune

Entertainment, it continues to produce first-run shows for syndication, mostly

game shows.

In syndication, its chief goal is to revitalize Family Feud, possibly

by replacing host Louie Anderson.

FremantleMedia North America deputy CEO Catherine Mackay said producers from

Germany and the United Kingdom are going to Los Angeles in the coming weeks to

start the new division.

FremantleMedia currently operates a 'light entertainment' studio in Los

Angeles, which oversees The Price Is Right, Family Feud and other

game and reality shows.

'Our company is very strong in drama development around the world, and we are

going to give the American market a go,' Mackay said. 'We think there is a

possible gap in the marketplace that we could fill with our expertise in the

area. We produce dramas all over the world, but not here.'

Mackay added that the company is looking to find synergies with other

Bertelsmann divisions -- including magazine giant Random House Inc. and music

company BMG Entertainment -- for possible syndication, cable and broadcast

TV.

On the syndication front, FremantleMedia executives are working with Tribune

to 'revitalize' Family Feud for next season. Family Feud is

currently in its third season in syndication, and Tribune is renewing it for

2002-2003.

Insiders said Louie Anderson, who has hosted the latest version of the game

since its debut, may be out next season. Tribune and FremantleMedia executives

had no comment.

FremantleMedia has also canceled its freshman remake of classic game

Cardsharks, and Mackay said the company's other U.S. syndicated series,

To Tell the Truth, has now been put on production hiatus. She added that

it's 'too early' to say whether Truth will be back in the fall.

Mackay said FremantleMedia's development focus in syndication is now aimed at

producing a companion game to go along with Family Feud. She added that

any companion series wouldn't likely be ready until the 2003-2004 season.

Tribune and FremantleMedia programmers are currently mining FremantleMedia's

vast game show library, Goodson and Grundy.