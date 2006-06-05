Trending

FremantleMedia Producing Scripted Soap

By

FremantleMedia North America is getting into the scripted series business in the U.S., and Lifetime is tapping into telenovelas.

Lifetime has odered 20 episodes of "steamy " soap Bianca from FremantleMedia, which has made its name in the U.S. with reality blockbuster American Idol and veteran game shows Price Is Right and Family Feud.

FremantleMedia has a long history of producing serial dramas for the international market, but this is its first for the U.S.

Based on a German TV series, Bianca "explores forbidden love between a woman searching for a new life after being unfairly imprisoned and a wealthy man trapped into an impending loveless marriage." It is targeted for a fall launch.