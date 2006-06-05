FremantleMedia Producing Scripted Soap
FremantleMedia North America is getting into the scripted series business in the U.S., and Lifetime is tapping into telenovelas.
Lifetime has odered 20 episodes of "steamy " soap Bianca from FremantleMedia, which has made its name in the U.S. with reality blockbuster American Idol and veteran game shows Price Is Right and Family Feud.
FremantleMedia has a long history of producing serial dramas for the international market, but this is its first for the U.S.
Based on a German TV series, Bianca "explores forbidden love between a woman searching for a new life after being unfairly imprisoned and a wealthy man trapped into an impending loveless marriage." It is targeted for a fall launch.
