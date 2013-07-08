FremantleMedia North America Names Rierson COO
Lee Rierson has been named COO of FremantleMedia North
America (FMNA), effective July 22, the company announced Monday.
At FMNA, which produces such shows as American Idol and
America's Got Talent, Rierson will oversee production, business and
legal affairs, communications and marketing, business development and strategic
planning.
Rierson comes to FMNA from Shine America, where he was also
COO.
"We couldn't be more excited to have Lee
bring his incredibly impressive skills to FMNA as we press forward into new
areas of creative partnerships," said FMNA CEO Thom Beers.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.