FremantleMedia North America Names Rierson COO

Lee Rierson has been named COO of FremantleMedia North

America (FMNA), effective July 22, the company announced Monday.





At FMNA, which produces such shows as American Idol and

America's Got Talent, Rierson will oversee production, business and

legal affairs, communications and marketing, business development and strategic

planning.





Rierson comes to FMNA from Shine America, where he was also

COO.





"We couldn't be more excited to have Lee

bring his incredibly impressive skills to FMNA as we press forward into new

areas of creative partnerships," said FMNA CEO Thom Beers.