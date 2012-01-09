FremantleMedia Names Trish Kinane President of Worldwide Entertainment

FremantleMedia has appointed Trish Kinane president of the Worldwide Entertainment operation that oversees non-scripted formats. Kinane has been acting president of worldwide entertainment and will continue to report to FremantleMedia COO Gary Carter.

"Trish has done an outstanding job during her time as acting president and I am delighted that she will be formally taking on the role of President," said Carter in a statement. "Trish's unique background of international creative production expertise and managerial experience has already been of tremendous value to the company, and we are very pleased that she will remain in a position that is so central to our efforts to bring inspiring entertainment to global audiences."

As president, Kinane will continue to lead and manage Worldwide Entertainment, overseeing the global roll-out of all FremantleMedia's non-scripted formats.

"FremantleMedia has a very broad catalogue of high quality formats that includes some of the world's most loved programs, and I will continue to focus on ensuring their success as we roll them out through our cohesive network of production companies worldwide." Kinane noted in a statement.

Kinane has extensive experience in the production and format sector, where she was involved in the creation of a number of successful formats and companies. Prior to serving as the acting president of Worldwide Entertainment at FremantleMedia, Kinane served as joint managing director of the highly successful Action Time format distributor and producer.