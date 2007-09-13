FremantleMedia Names New International Sales VP
FremantleMedia named Hendrik Van Daalen to head up sales to Spain, Portugal, Italy, France and French-speaking Europe as vice president of sales.
Van Daalen, who had been a consultant to the company handling sales in Germany, Italy and Eastern Europe, will be based in Madrid and report to FremantleMedia CEO David Ellender.
FremantleMedia's lineup of series includes high-profile reality shows American Idol, Project Runway, America's Got Talent and The Apprentice.
Brining on Van Daalen full-time follows the move of Justin Hatfield from Madrid to the United Kingdom as VP of sales for the U.K., Eire, the Benelux countries and Scandinavia.
