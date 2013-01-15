FremantleMedia Names Desai as COO and CFO

FremantleMedia has named Sangeeta Desai as its new chief

operating officer and chief financial officer.





Desai will be responsible for the management of

FremantleMedia's operations in its corporate center including financial

performance, legal and business affairs, IT, purchasing and procurement and

property. She will be based in London, reporting directly to FremantleMedia CEO

Cecile Frot-Coutaz and will sit on the company's board of directors.





"Sangeeta has an exceptional track record of driving

strong business growth and operational performance, along with a deep

understanding of the media industry and FremantleMedia's key business

areas," said Frot-Coutaz. "She has clear expertise in successfully

implementing strategies that substantially increase company value, as well as

greatly enhancing operational effectiveness and efficiency."





Desai formerly served as COO at HIT Entertainment.