FremantleMedia Names Desai as COO and CFO
FremantleMedia has named Sangeeta Desai as its new chief
operating officer and chief financial officer.
Desai will be responsible for the management of
FremantleMedia's operations in its corporate center including financial
performance, legal and business affairs, IT, purchasing and procurement and
property. She will be based in London, reporting directly to FremantleMedia CEO
Cecile Frot-Coutaz and will sit on the company's board of directors.
"Sangeeta has an exceptional track record of driving
strong business growth and operational performance, along with a deep
understanding of the media industry and FremantleMedia's key business
areas," said Frot-Coutaz. "She has clear expertise in successfully
implementing strategies that substantially increase company value, as well as
greatly enhancing operational effectiveness and efficiency."
Desai formerly served as COO at HIT Entertainment.
