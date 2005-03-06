FremantleMedia, Krasnow Team Up

The producers of American Idol are going into business with a not-so-average Joe.

FremantleMedia North America, whose shows include Fox's Idol as well as The Price Is Right, has set up a joint venture production company with Stuart Krasnow, whose production credits includes Average Joe as well as Dog Eat Dog and The Weakest Link.

The new company, Krasnow Productions, will creative alternative programming for network, cable and syndication. It will also adapt shows from overseas markets for U.S. audiences.

Krasnow is currently developing a series for The WB.

Freemantle, which is part of Bertelsmann AG's vast media empire, recently produced 12 episodes a comedy game show, Distraction, for Comedy Central. Other credits including Family Feud and How Clean is Your House?

"When we asked broadcasters across the country to name the top five producers they would want to work with, Stuart was on every list that came back to us," says FreemantleMedia North America CEO Tom Gutteridge.

Krasnow's long resume includes The Opposite Sex,Cold Turkey, and Ricki Lake.

