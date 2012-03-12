FremantleMedia Inks Distribution Deal With Hulu

FremantleMedia Enterprises (FME) has concluded a new first look deal for international distribution rights for Hulu's original programming.

The two companies are billing the deal as "the first time that a distributor has signed such an agreement with an online video service," wrote Andy Forssell, Hulu's senior vice president of content in a blog post. "FME can now distribute Hulu original series globally across platforms, including traditional media."

The deal will also be important for Hulu in funding its growing slate of original programming. "Our role as a producer of great original TV programming takes a big step forward today," Forssell also noted in his blog.

The deal, which will allow FME to distribute Hulu's original series, across all platforms, including traditional media, will kick off with Morgan Spurlock's documentary series, A Day In The Life.

The second season of the show, which marked Hulu's first foray into original programing, will premiere on Hulu and the Hulu Plus subscription service.

"This is a ground-breaking deal, which sets a new precedent for acquiring content that can live on both digital and linear platforms, while identifying opportunities outside of the traditional distribution models," noted David Ellender, global CEO of FremantleMedia Enterprises in a statement. "We are delighted to be part of Hulu's ambitious push in to the production of original programming and to be offering audiences across the world access to innovative new shows like A Day in the Life."