FremantleMedia Gets Even More Real

FremantleMedia North America is trying to expand its reality offerings.

It has wooed NBC's Michael Katz to help ramp up development of reality formats for the U.S. and international markets as director of development in its reality TV division.

FremantleMedia created the format for American Idol, one of the U.S.'s most successful shows. Katz had been working with alternative series and specials at NBC, where he oversaw Who Wants to Marry My Dad, episodes of Meet My Folks and some specials.

The company has also named Tracy Verna SVP of lifestyle programming, where she will market and expand the company's lifestyle reality catalog. British series How Clean Is Your House? has already been picked up by Lifetime. Verna comes from Film Garden Entertainment, where she was VP, production.