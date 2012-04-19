Trending

FremantleMedia CEO Tony Cohen Stepping Down

Tony Cohen is stepping down as CEO of FremantleMedia, the
company announced Thursday. He will be succeeded by FremantleMedia North
America CEO Cecile Frot-Coutaz.

Cohen is leaving to focus on "non-executive work," according
to the statement. Frot-Coutaz assumes her London-based post July 1.

A FremantleMedia North America spokesperson had no comment
on who would be in charge of U.S. operations after Frot-Coutaz's promotion; the
statement said only that "her successor will be named in due course."

The company's U.S. division currently oversees production of
such shows as American Idol, The X Factor, America's Got Talent and The
Price Is Right.

Frot-Coutaz had been CEO of FremantleMedia North America
since 2005. 