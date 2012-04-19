FremantleMedia CEO Tony Cohen Stepping Down

Tony Cohen is stepping down as CEO of FremantleMedia, the

company announced Thursday. He will be succeeded by FremantleMedia North

America CEO Cecile Frot-Coutaz.

Cohen is leaving to focus on "non-executive work," according

to the statement. Frot-Coutaz assumes her London-based post July 1.

A FremantleMedia North America spokesperson had no comment

on who would be in charge of U.S. operations after Frot-Coutaz's promotion; the

statement said only that "her successor will be named in due course."

The company's U.S. division currently oversees production of

such shows as American Idol, The X Factor, America's Got Talent and The

Price Is Right.

Frot-Coutaz had been CEO of FremantleMedia North America

since 2005.