FremantleMedia CEO Tony Cohen Stepping Down
Tony Cohen is stepping down as CEO of FremantleMedia, the
company announced Thursday. He will be succeeded by FremantleMedia North
America CEO Cecile Frot-Coutaz.
Cohen is leaving to focus on "non-executive work," according
to the statement. Frot-Coutaz assumes her London-based post July 1.
A FremantleMedia North America spokesperson had no comment
on who would be in charge of U.S. operations after Frot-Coutaz's promotion; the
statement said only that "her successor will be named in due course."
The company's U.S. division currently oversees production of
such shows as American Idol, The X Factor, America's Got Talent and The
Price Is Right.
Frot-Coutaz had been CEO of FremantleMedia North America
since 2005.
