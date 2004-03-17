FremantleMedia, Burnett Team Up on Apprentice

The Apprentice will be starting a global job search.

Producer Mark Burnett Productions and Distributor FremantleMedia have signed a deal to distribute the format of NBC reality series, The Apprentice, in international markets. FremantleMedia will create new versions at various international production sites, as well as license the format to third parties.

Also as part of the deal, FremantleMedia's international arm will sell the U.S. version of the show in world markets.