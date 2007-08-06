Fremantle Launches Comedy Site

FremantleMedia is launching a Web portal, TVComedyClassics.com, to host its library of comedy shows.

Initial shows will include Tommy Cooper Half Hour, The Howard Confessions, George and Mildred, Love Thy Neighbour and Bless This House, as well as interviews and other original content.

The company says this will be "the first in many programme genre portal websites."

FremantleMedia is best known as the company behind American Idol and game shows Price is Right, Family Feud, Card Sharks and others.