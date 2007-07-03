FreemantleMedia Ups International Sales Executive

Justin Hartfield, who has been handling sales of FremantleMedia's programs and formats in Spain and Portugal, has been named VP of sales for Eire (Ireland), Benelux, and Scandinavia.

He will relocate from Madrid to the UK. Hartfield's move follows the announced departure of Carol Eymery, VP, sales, French Speaking Territories, UK, Ireland, Italy and Africa.

Freemantle has yet to name a replacement for Hartfield, but that post will include Italy and France as well as Spain and Portugal.

FreemantleMedia's highest profile show/format is American Idol, but its properties also include Apprentice and game show The Price is Right.