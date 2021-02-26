Freeform Greenlights ‘Single Drunk Female' Series

Freeform Friday announced it has greenlit a new drama series, Single Drunk Female, and has set an April 20 premiere date for its Jessica Biel-produced series Cruel Summer.

Single Drunk Female, from producers Simone Finch (The Connors), follows the exploits of alcoholic Samantha Fink, who -- after an embarrassing public breakdown and a return home to live with her mother to avoid jail time -- starts to learn that there is a fine line between party girl and walking disaster, according to the network. The series stars Sofia Black-D’Elia, Ally Sheedy, Rebecca Henderson, Sasha Compère, Lily Mae Harrington and Garrick Bernard.

The network also announced an April 20 date for its new psychological thriller Cruel Summer. The series follows the lives of a popular girl with a charmed life who goes missing and a nerdy wannabe accused of being connected with the disappearance. The series stars Olivia Holt, Chiara Aurelia, Michael Landes, Froy Gutierrez, Harley Quinn Smith, Allius Barnes, Blake Lee and Brooklyn Sudano.

Jessica Biel serves as executive producer of the series along with series creator Bert V. Royal, series showrunner Tina Napolitano and Michelle Purple.

Also debuting in April on Freeform is the second season of comedy series Everything is Gonna Be Okay. The series, which stars Kayla Cromer, Maeve Press and Adam Faison, returns April 8 with back-to-back episodes.

Freeform also announced the spring return of The Bold Type for its final season and the summer sophomore season premiere of Motherland: Fort Salem.