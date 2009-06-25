Freed, Farley Promoted to Co-EPs on ‘Rachael Ray’

Joseph Freed and Shane Farley have been promoted to co-executive producers of CBS Television Distribution’s Rachael Ray, said the show’s Executive Producer Janet Annino, to whom they will report.

For the past three seasons, Freed has been Rachael Ray’s senior supervising producer, while Farley has been supervising producer.

Rachael Ray, which has been renewed through 2012 in 60% of the U.S, launches its fourth season on September 14. Last year, Rachael Ray won the Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show.

Said Ray, “I am thrilled that both Joseph and Shane have received promotions on a show they helped turn into the success it is today. It is obvious that they love what they do. My name is ‘on the door’ as they say, but I know it takes a great team to make Rachael Ray work and these guys are key to creating an entertaining experience for our viewers.”

Prior to joining Rachael Ray, Freed spent eight years as a producer and director on CTD’s Entertainment Tonight. After that, he developed and executive produced TLC’s hit series, Little People, Big World with Gay Rosenthal Productions.

He also has produced reality programming for Travel Channel, The Discovery Channel and Lifetime.

Farley previously was co-executive producer of the Style Network’s Isaac and supervising producer of Disney-ABC’s The Tony Danza Show and The Wayne Brady Show.