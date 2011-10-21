Free Press Calls for Investigation of News Corp.

Free Press said Friday that it was part of a protest at a News Corp. shareholders meeting in Los Angeles, joined by members of Common Cause, Media Matters for America, and others.



They called anew for a congressional investigation of the company, which has been the target of ongoing criticism over the News of the World phone-hacking scandal in Britain, criticism that has not translated to similar political scrutiny in the U.S.



But they just generally appeared to be criticizing the media company for its size and power. They called on the News Corp. board to pledge not to spend any additional company money on the 2012 elections, arguing that the company was pushing for regs that would just make it richer.