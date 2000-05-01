Free Net time for politicians

Several leading Internet news and entertainment sites are partnering with the nonprofit, nonpartisan Markle Foundation to bring news and information about campaign 2000 to the Internet. Sites such as ABCNews.com, America Online, CNN's allpolitics.com, FoxNews.com, MSNBC.com, MTV.com, npr.org, NYTimes.com, Oxygen, PBS Online, USAToday.com, washingtonpost.com's OnPolitics and Yahoo! are participating in "Web White & Blue 2000."

The campaign will bring to the Internet everything from "electronic access to the presidential campaigns to additional election information, to behind-the-scenes places, as well as an opportunity for the public to voice their opinions and ideas," according to the Markle Foundation, which organized a similar effort in 1998. Participating sites will use "Web White & Blue" to augment their TV coverage, including features such as streaming video of candidate's responses to debate questions.