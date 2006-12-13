Free Feed For New Year's Eve Ball Drop

Thanks to the Times Square Alliance and Countdown Entertainment, stations and cable programmers will once again have access to a free feed of the Time Square New Years Eve festivities.



Eager to plug the city, the alliance is also making the footage available to user-generated sites like YouTube for the first time, as well as to mobile phone users and IPTV services.



There will be eight cameras to cover the action leading up the iconic ball-drop and fireworks.



For feed times and satellite coordinates, click here.