Freberg's Solution

EDITOR: I enjoyed P.J.Bednarski's tongue-in-cheek column "Telling it like it might be" (Feb. 12), which is based on what the world would be like if television signed off for one day a week.

To set the record straight, Stan Freberg, the comic genius who years ago provided the copy for Chun King commercials, offered a solution to the same problem addressed by Mr. Bednarski with The Freberg Part-time Television Plan: A Startling, but Perfectly Reasonable, Proposal for the De-escalation of Television in a Free Society, Mass Media-wise.

His proposal? Limit television to three days a week: Monday, Wednesday and Friday. On Tuesday, the television screen would say "READ"; on Thursday: "TALK"; on Saturday: "UNSUPERVISED ACTIVITY"; and on Sunday: nothing.

-Erwin G. Krasnow, Esq., Verner Liipfert Bernhard McPherson & Hand, Washington