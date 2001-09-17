Frasier's Angell killed

While production resumed on most network shows on Wednesday, the set of Paramount Network Television's Frasier

remained dark, as cast and crew of the Emmy Award-winning sitcom mourned the loss of co-creator and Executive Producer David Angell.

Angell, 54, and his wife, Lynn, were aboard American Airlines Flight 11 when it was crashed into the World Trade Center. An eight-time Emmy winner for writing and producing on both Cheers

and Frasier, he had received a 14th nomination this year for Frasier.

"Words cannot express our sorrow at this incredible loss," a statement from Paramount said. "David had been at Paramount since 1983, and his grace, wit, humor and talent will be deeply missed."