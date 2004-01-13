Frasier No More

NBC is making it official: After this year, Frasier will leave the building for the last time.

While it’s long been predicted that this would be the last year for the expensive but declining hit sitcom, NBC Entertainment President Jeff Zucker has informed Frasier’s producers at Paramount, including star Kelsey Grammer, that the show will complete its 11-year run at the end of this season.

The show has had something of a creative renaissance this year with the return of original showrunners Christopher Lloyd and Joe Keenan, but Frasier still is getting beat each week by ABC’s According to Jim in the key adult 18-49 demographic.

Before CBS renewed Everybody Loves Raymond last May, Grammer was the highest paid star on television, with a two-year $75 million contract that expires at the end of this season.