Frasier Has Entered Lifetime's Building

Lifetime Television has snagged exclusive cable rights to off-network Frasier beginning in March 2006.

The Paramount series will join a lineup that includes sitcoms Will & Grace, Golden Girls, The Nanny, and Designing Women.

Frasier is currently in its seventh season in syndication and winding up its eleventh, and last, season on NBC. It is currently the eighth-ranked sitcom in off-network syndication, averaging a 2.5 household rating.

Frasier doesn't come cheap, though. Lifetime is said to be paying about $600,000 per episode. That would make it the second richest cable syndication deal for a sitcom after Seinfeld, which TBS Superstation picked up for more than $1 million per episode.

