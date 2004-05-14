Frasier Goes Out with Bang-let

The Frasier finale drove NBC to ratings victory Thursday night, but it didn’t blow away the competition as the final Friends episode did one week earlier.

The Peacock should have gotten some inkling of that when back-to-back Frasier re-runs on Tuesday night came in fifth in the 18-49 demo behind netlet The WB.

CBS gave NBC a run for its money Thursday. In fact, the Survivor special from 8 to 9 p.m. beat a Frasier clip show in the key demos and by more than 1 million viewers.

The Frasier finale from 9 to 10 p.m. was first across the key measurements with an average audience of 25.4 million viewers, just 3 million more than CSI on CBS garnered. By comparison, the Friends finale on May 6 drew almost 51 million viewers.