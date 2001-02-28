Frasier fate remains unsettled

Will Frasier return to NBC in the fall? That was the $5.5 million question late Wednesday, as the show's producers Paramount Network TV and NBC were negotiating down to the wire.

NBC had until today to renew the show without competition from competing networks. Sources say Paramount was insisting on a three-year, $5.5 million renewal for the Emmy-winning series and NBC wanted a two-year pact. NBC and Paramount executives had no comment. Speculation is Frasier will wind up on co-owned CBS next season if NBC doesn't renew it. - Joe Schlosser