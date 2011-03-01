Franklin Named Cox Media Group President

Doug Franklin has been named president of Cox Media Group, succeeding Sandy Schwartz, who moves to president of Cox's automotive services subsidiary. Franklin will report to Jimmy Hayes, president and CEO of Cox Enterprises.

Franklin will be responsible for managing Cox Media Group (CMG), Cox Enterprises' integrated broadcasting, publishing and digital media subsidiary. CMG operates 15 television stations, 86 radio stations, eight daily newspapers and more than a dozen non-daily publications, more than 100 digital services and Cox Reps.

"Doug is a seasoned veteran with a great understanding of our CMG properties and a great vision for their future," said Hayes. "He has played a major role in the integration and transformation of our media businesses and I am confident in his ability to lead them to continued success."

Franklin had been executive vice president of Cox Media Group, overseeing radio, television, newspaper and digital operations. He joined Cox more than 30 years ago as a door-to-door circulation solicitor from Dayton.

Schwartz becomes president of Cox subsidiary, Manheim, a vehicle auction outfit.

"Sandy has a broad and deep understanding of our Cox businesses and unique culture, and I am delighted for him to bring his expertise to Manheim," said Hayes. "Under his leadership, Cox Media Group has thrived through transformation and he will bring the same innovative thinking to Manheim."