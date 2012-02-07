'Franklin & Bash's Gosselaar and Meyer to Host College Television Awards

The Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Foundation announced Tuesday that TNT's Franklin & Bash co-stars Mark-Paul Gosselaar and Breckin Meyer will host the 33rd Annual College Television Awards.

HBO will recieve the Innovation in Television Award; Michael Lombardo, HBO's president of programming, will accept the award. "Our goal is to support programs like the College Television Awards which empower emerging producers by granting them access to the tools, knowledge and mentoring necessary for a bright future in the Industry," said Lombardo. "We have been long supporters of the Television Academy Foundation, and being recognized by them is a great honor."

"The College Television Awards has become a premier industry event in Hollywood, paving the way for future innovators in the television community," said Norma Provencio Pichardo, executive director, Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Foundation. "We couldn't be more proud to share the evening with Mark-Paul, Breckin and our friends at HBO."

The 33rd Annual College Television Awards will be held March 31 at the Renaissance Hotel in Hollywood, Calif.