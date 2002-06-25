Frankfurt Balkind spins off L.A. arm

New York-based agency Frankfurt Balkind Partners is spinning off its Los

Angeles entertainment marketing arm, Fankfurt Balkind West, into a stand-alone

shop named Bemis Balkind -- name for its veteran creative head and CEO, Peter

Bemis .

Bemis Balkind marketing campaigns have included work for NBC, HBO Premiere

Films, ESPN, Lifetime, Hallmark Entertainment and Comedy Central, and

syndication packages for Cosby, Roseanne and Beverly Hills

90210.

Frankfurt Balkind retains ownership of the new agency.