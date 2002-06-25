Frankfurt Balkind spins off L.A. arm
New York-based agency Frankfurt Balkind Partners is spinning off its Los
Angeles entertainment marketing arm, Fankfurt Balkind West, into a stand-alone
shop named Bemis Balkind -- name for its veteran creative head and CEO, Peter
Bemis .
Bemis Balkind marketing campaigns have included work for NBC, HBO Premiere
Films, ESPN, Lifetime, Hallmark Entertainment and Comedy Central, and
syndication packages for Cosby, Roseanne and Beverly Hills
90210.
Frankfurt Balkind retains ownership of the new agency.
