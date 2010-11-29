Franco, Hathaway to Host Oscars

Actors James Franco and Anne Hathaway will co-host the 83rd Academy Awards, Oscars telecast producers Bruce Cohen and Don Mischer announced Monday.

Both Franco and Hathaway have appeared on previous Oscars telecasts but have not hosted.

"James Franco and Anne Hathaway personify the next generation of Hollywood icons -- fresh, exciting and multi-talented. We hope to create an Oscars broadcast that will both showcase their incredible talents and entertain the world on February 27," said Cohen and Mischer. "We are completely thrilled that James and Anne will be joining forces with our brilliant creative team to do just that."

The Academy Awards will air Feb. 27 on ABC and will be televised live in more than 200 countries worldwide.