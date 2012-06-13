Frances W. Preston Dies at 83

Former BMI president and CEO Frances W. Preston died at her

home in Nashville, Tenn., on Wednesday from congestive heart failure.

Preston, who served as president and CEO of the music

licensing company from 1986 until 2004, first joined BMI in 1958 commanded with

the task of opening a Southern regional office in Nashville. She was later appointed

vice president in 1964 and promoted to senior VP of performing rights in 1985.

Shortly thereafter she was named president and CEO of the

company, where BMI saw revenues triple under her leadership. She continued to

consult on the company's international relationships and public policy agenda

after her retirement.

Preston also served as a member of the Panama Canal Study

Committee and on the commission for the White House Record Library during

President Jimmy Carter's administration, and served as member of Vice President

Al Gore's National Information Infrastructures Advisory Council in 1995 and

1996.

Preston, a member of Broadcasting & Cable's Hall of Fame,

has also been inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame and Gospel Music Hall

of Fame. She was also a recipient of the National Trustees Award from the

Recording Academy and the National Association of Broadcasters' Education

Foundation Guardian Award. In 2011, the Library of American Broadcasting

Association named Preston as one of its Giants of Broadcasting and in the same

year, BMI renamed the BMI Country Song of the Year award the BMI Frances W. Preston

Award.

"Frances Preston was a great friend to the broadcast

community during her nearly two decades as president and CEO of BMI,"

said NAB

Joint Board chairman Paul Karpowicz in a statement. "She was a

person of substance, grace and humanity, and her unwavering support for

songwriters will be her legacy. We join our music industry friends in mourning

the loss of this truly one-of-a-kind woman."

Preston is survived by her three sons, Kirk, David, and

Donald, and six grandchildren and one great-grandchild.