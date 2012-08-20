Frances Manfredi: Exec Behind the Netflix Deal Heard Round the World

B&C's 2012 Digital All-Stars

When Frances Manfredi, president of NBCUniversal Cable

and New Media Distribution,

closed a deal with Netflix in 2007 to make

episodes of NBC primetime series available

to Netflix subscribers, she was met with two

diverse reactions: shoulder-shrugging and

people picking up the phone and screaming

at her.



“It was the same kind of stuff that went

on between broadcast and cable in the early

years,” says Manfredi, who was promoted to

her current position in October 2011.

By “same stuff,” Manfredi means arguments

over exclusivity. Back in the day,

television stations expected to pay high

license fees in exchange for exclusive rights

to content. Today, with so many players on

the field, only the highest bidders get exclusive

rights, and those bidders are few and

far between.

Manfredi was eyeing digital deals—which

now grab all the industry headlines—long

before anyone thought doing business with

these upstarts would

be feasible or even lucrative.

Today, all of the

studios consider digital

streaming deals found

money, and they are

rushing to make them.

“Digital was immediately

interesting to me,”

says Manfredi, who

holds an MBA from

NYU’s Stern School

of Business.

Above all, Manfredi

says she is careful about

“preserving the health

of the linear ecosystem. The linear off-net

businesses are still far larger than the digital

ones. That may change in the future, but

right now we would never want to do a deal

on one platform at the expense of another.”

Manfredi’s most recent digital deals include

providing a package of Universal’s movies—

those that aren’t first headed to premium

cable—to Netflix, as

well as last year’s extension

of the 2007 deal

with Netflix, adding

such shows to the package

as Parks & Recreation

and Parenthood.

And while these deals

allow Manfredi to monetize

content that otherwise

might not generate

additional revenue, all of

them also serve the health

of NBCU’s main broadcast

and cable networks.

“There’s so much talk

about ratings erosion because of digital platforms,”

she says. “But what we believe—and

we’ve seen strong evidence of this—is that

distributing shows across more platforms

means more cross-platform sampling. Viewers

are going online to sample content and

then coming back to the linear network to

watch new episodes.”