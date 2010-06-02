Frances Berwick Upped at Bravo

Frances Berwick has been upped to President, Bravo Media from executive vice president and general manager of the growing cable network. Lauren Zalaznick, President, NBC Universal Women & Lifestyle Entertainment Networks, made the announcement June 2.

"Under Frances' oversight as General Manager, Bravo Media has experienced phenomenal growth across all areas of the business while attracting the most affluent and educated audience in cable entertainment," Zalaznick said in a statement. "With this richly deserved promotion, I have no doubt that Frances will continue to lead this team and drive Bravo's white hot success to even greater heights in the years to come."

Berwick has presided over a 33% expansion of the network's original programming and total revenue increase of more than 30% since 2008. She started her career at Bravo in 1996, overseeing development on the network's breakout hit Queer Eye for the Straight Guy. After the 2002 acquisition by NBC Universal, Berwick developed subsequent signature series including Top Chef, Project Runway and Kathy Griffin: My Life on the D-List.

In 2005, she was elevated to executive VP of programming and production. The appointment is effective immediately. Berwick will continue to report to Zalaznick.

Berwick joined Bravo Networks in 1996 from Britain's Channel 4 Television, where she headed international TV distribution and licensing. Prior to that, she was in the sponsorship division at Sadler's Wells (a leading London Theater), where she raised funds for stage productions.