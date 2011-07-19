Frances Berwick Promoted to President of Bravo and Style Media

NBCUniversal announced Tuesday that Frances Berwick, president of Bravo Media, has been promoted to president of Bravo and Style Media.

Berwick

will now have oversight of Style Network, which became NBCU's property

during the merger with Comcast. Salaam Coleman Smith, who is currently

the president of Style Network, will continue in her current position,

but will now report to Berwick.

In

her new role, Berwick will continue to spearhead Bravo Media's

day-to-day operations but she now will partner with Coleman Smith to

help drive Style's overall growth, focusing on cross-platform

opportunities.

"Frances'

tenure at Bravo has been marked by industry-leading ratings and revenue

growth," said Lauren Zalaznick, Chairman, NBCU Entertainment &

Digital Networks and Integrated Media. "She has been enormously

successful in leading a team to create an immersive brand experience for

the consumer. I know that she will bring that same vision for cultural

zeitgeist and keen sensibility to Style as we evolve and grow this

network in the months and years to come."

Berwick has been with Bravo Media for 15 years.