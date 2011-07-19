Frances Berwick Promoted to President of Bravo and Style Media
NBCUniversal announced Tuesday that Frances Berwick, president of Bravo Media, has been promoted to president of Bravo and Style Media.
Berwick
will now have oversight of Style Network, which became NBCU's property
during the merger with Comcast. Salaam Coleman Smith, who is currently
the president of Style Network, will continue in her current position,
but will now report to Berwick.
In
her new role, Berwick will continue to spearhead Bravo Media's
day-to-day operations but she now will partner with Coleman Smith to
help drive Style's overall growth, focusing on cross-platform
opportunities.
"Frances'
tenure at Bravo has been marked by industry-leading ratings and revenue
growth," said Lauren Zalaznick, Chairman, NBCU Entertainment &
Digital Networks and Integrated Media. "She has been enormously
successful in leading a team to create an immersive brand experience for
the consumer. I know that she will bring that same vision for cultural
zeitgeist and keen sensibility to Style as we evolve and grow this
network in the months and years to come."
Berwick has been with Bravo Media for 15 years.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.