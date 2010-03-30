Fox's Rose Joins MLB Network
Asfirst reported by B&C, veteran Fox broadcaster Chris Rose
will join MLB Network as an in-studio host starting Friday (Apr. 2), the
network announced March 30. He will make
his debut on MLB Tonight and will be
part of the network's 14 hours of live Opening Day coverage Apr. 5. Rose will continue his work on Fox Sports.
"Chris's knowledge of baseball from his recent work with Fox
during the regular season and World Series will enhance our coverage of the
game," said MLB Network President and CEO Tony Petitti, in a statement. "Chris has a variety of on-air hosting and
reporting experience and we're excited to welcome him to MLB Network as we
being our second season on the air."
Rose begin at Fox in 2000 and has been an on-site pregame
host and play-by-play announcer for select games. Last year, he hosted the network's pre and
post-game coverage of the All-Star Game and World Series. He also calls play-by-play for Fox NFL Sunday and has hosted Fox Sports'
Bowl Championship Series coverage. He
was a studio host for Best Damn Sports
Show Period from 2001-2009.
Earlier
this month, MLB Network and Fox Business network announced a talent and
news-sharing partnership for baseball's spring training.
