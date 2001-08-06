Fox's new speed vision
Fox Cable Networks is wasting no time putting its mark on Speedvision.
Fox executives are expected to name a new president, to get NASCAR into the
channel's title and maybe even to move the network's headquarters out of
Stamford, Conn., and down to National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing
hotbed Charlotte, N.C.
Fox -- which swapped its interests in Outdoor Life Network and The Golf
Channel with Comcast in May for 100 percent of Speedvision -- is putting Jim
Liberatore behind the wheel as the network's new president this month, sources
said.
Liberatore -- who has been vice president and general manager of Sunshine
Network (in which Fox has a stake) -- will replace Roger Werner, although Werner
has been asked to stick around for several months.
Sources said Fox Cable executives are talking with NASCAR about renaming the
network, possibly Speedvision: The Home of NASCAR.
Fox is currently in the first of an eight-year, $1.6 billion pact to carry
NASCAR races, and it owns 50 percent of production wing NASCAR
Images. - Joe Schlosser
