Fox's new speed vision

Fox Cable Networks is wasting no time putting its mark on Speedvision.

Fox executives are expected to name a new president, to get NASCAR into the

channel's title and maybe even to move the network's headquarters out of

Stamford, Conn., and down to National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing

hotbed Charlotte, N.C.

Fox -- which swapped its interests in Outdoor Life Network and The Golf

Channel with Comcast in May for 100 percent of Speedvision -- is putting Jim

Liberatore behind the wheel as the network's new president this month, sources

said.

Liberatore -- who has been vice president and general manager of Sunshine

Network (in which Fox has a stake) -- will replace Roger Werner, although Werner

has been asked to stick around for several months.

Sources said Fox Cable executives are talking with NASCAR about renaming the

network, possibly Speedvision: The Home of NASCAR.

Fox is currently in the first of an eight-year, $1.6 billion pact to carry

NASCAR races, and it owns 50 percent of production wing NASCAR

Images. - Joe Schlosser