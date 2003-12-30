Fox’s New Big Fat Obnoxious Reality Show

Fox's next twist on the reality-show genre arrives with My Big Fat Obnoxious Fiance, premiering Monday, Jan. 19, at 9 p.m. In the show, 23-year-old Randi will pull a practical joke on her family when they meet her supposed fiance, Steve, and his family, all of whom behave badly.

To win $1 million, Randi must make it all the way through the ceremony with her family believing that she is really marrying Steve. But Steve also is playing a joke on Randi, who doesn’t know that he and his family are all actors, working hard to be as believably horrible as possible.

My Big Fat ObnoxiousFiance will be hosted by Claudia DiFolco, who also hosted Fox’s Anything for Love. The series, produced by Rocket Science Laboratories, is scheduled to run for six episodes, through February sweeps. Jean-Michel Michenaud and Chris Cowan are executive producers, while Ray Guiliani co-executive produces.