Fox's Minn. twins to trade afiliations

Fox is swapping the affiliations of its Minneapolis duopoly.

Current Fox affiliate WFTC(TV) will become the UPN outlet, while UPN

affiliate KMSP(TV) will get the Fox affiliation.

An affiliation change was expected since Fox established its duopoly last

year.

Fox took over WFTC in a swap with Clear Channel, and KMSP earlier when it

took over the Chris-Craft group.

KMSP has had the stronger local news, morning and sports presence, in

addition to the stronger dial spot (9 vs. 29), and will now gain Fox's stronger

network programming.

As with the changes Fox announced last week for its Los Angeles duopoly, the

two Minneapolis-market stations will no longer compete in late news.

WFTC will now carry a half hour newscast at 10 p.m. and in its new position,

Fox's network programming will now lead into the market's leading 9 p.m.

newscast on KMSP.

The two stations' operations will be combined at KMSP's new Eden Prairie

facilities to ease the merger of the stations' news departments, Fox said, under

VP and News Director Dana Benson.

WFTC will now carry UPN's prime time programming behind its current 5-7 p.m.

comedy block.

WFTC will be slotting off-Fox That 70s Show in place of off-CBS

Everybody Loves Raymond this fall, following Fox alumni King of the

Hill and Simpsons.