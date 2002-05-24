Fox's Minn. twins to trade afiliations
Fox is swapping the affiliations of its Minneapolis duopoly.
Current Fox affiliate WFTC(TV) will become the UPN outlet, while UPN
affiliate KMSP(TV) will get the Fox affiliation.
An affiliation change was expected since Fox established its duopoly last
year.
Fox took over WFTC in a swap with Clear Channel, and KMSP earlier when it
took over the Chris-Craft group.
KMSP has had the stronger local news, morning and sports presence, in
addition to the stronger dial spot (9 vs. 29), and will now gain Fox's stronger
network programming.
As with the changes Fox announced last week for its Los Angeles duopoly, the
two Minneapolis-market stations will no longer compete in late news.
WFTC will now carry a half hour newscast at 10 p.m. and in its new position,
Fox's network programming will now lead into the market's leading 9 p.m.
newscast on KMSP.
The two stations' operations will be combined at KMSP's new Eden Prairie
facilities to ease the merger of the stations' news departments, Fox said, under
VP and News Director Dana Benson.
WFTC will now carry UPN's prime time programming behind its current 5-7 p.m.
comedy block.
WFTC will be slotting off-Fox That 70s Show in place of off-CBS
Everybody Loves Raymond this fall, following Fox alumni King of the
Hill and Simpsons.
