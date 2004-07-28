Fox's Mell Steps Down

Fox's head of marketing, Roberta Mell, is leaving the network, opting out of the third year of her contract.

Mell joined Fox in June 2002 after 12 years at HBO. While at Fox, Mell and her department won an international marketing award for the overhaul of the network's look and feel. She also launched Fox's new summer season, and used new marketing techniques to increase awareness about Fox's shows.

Fox had no comment on Mell's departure. No replacement has been named.