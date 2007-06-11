Fox's Lauritzen Moves to Lussier

Scott Lauritzen, senior VP of on-air promotion for Fox Broadcasting, has joined marketing firm Lussier as senior VP and creative director.



Luissier has produced network launch campaigns for high-profile ABC shows Despearte Housewives, Grey's Anatomy, and Lost and topical promos for Ugly Betty, Greys and others.



Lauritzen had been with Fox for 15 years, joining the network as a writer/producer and helping develop promotions for The Simpsons, America Idol, and Family Guy.



The announcement comes as the industry's promotion and design executives prepare to meet in New York for the annual Promax/BDA convention.

