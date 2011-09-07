Fox's Kevin Reilly to Keynote at MIPCOM

Kevin Reilly, president of entertainment at Fox Broadcasting Company, will be heading to Cannes this fall to give a keynote address on Tuesday, Oct. 4, as part of MIPCOM's Media Mastermind series of presentations.

Reilly, who will be one of the top TV executives participating in the Art of Television conference track at MIPCOM, will talk about what it takes to develop and nurture some of the world's most successful television series, as well as the challenges and opportunities facing producers in an evolving media landscape.

"Part of what I hope to do here is to discuss how to be mindful of the rules, but not fearful of breaking them," Reilly noted in a statement. "In this business, you need to know how to break the fundamentals and encourage a creator to go to the edge. Some of the best work comes when we break the rules."

Throughout his career, Reilly championed some of television's most successful and critically-celebrated series, including The Sopranos, ER, The Shield, The Office, Heroes, 30 Rock and The Biggest Loser.

Reilly joined Fox Broadcasting Company in July 2007; previously, he held various executive positions at such companies as NBC and FX.