Fox's Gibbs joins Wall $treet Week
Veteran Fox News Channel and CNBC business reporter Karen Gibbs will be co-host of Wall $treet Week with Fortune, joining
Fortune editorial director Geoffrey Colvin.
The show will premiere Friday, June 28, at 8:30 p.m.
Before joining CNBC, Gibbs spent nearly a decade at Dean Witter Reynolds,
Inc., where she was a vice president and senior futures strategist.
She holds an MBA from the University of Chicago.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.