Fox's Gibbs joins Wall $treet Week

Veteran Fox News Channel and CNBC business reporter Karen Gibbs will be co-host of Wall $treet Week with Fortune, joining

Fortune editorial director Geoffrey Colvin.

The show will premiere Friday, June 28, at 8:30 p.m.

Before joining CNBC, Gibbs spent nearly a decade at Dean Witter Reynolds,

Inc., where she was a vice president and senior futures strategist.

She holds an MBA from the University of Chicago.