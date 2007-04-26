Fox's Family Guy Gets More Homes

Clearances for Twentieth Television’s fall 2007 syndicated entry,Family Guy, have risen to 150 markets, including 24 of the top-25, and 90% of the country.

Recent additions include KBCW/KPIX (San Francisco-Oakland), WMOR (Tampa-St. Petersburg), KSAZ/KUTP (Phoenix), KMSP/WFTC (Minneapolis-St. Paul), WUAB/WOIO (Cleveland), WOFL/WFTC (Orlando-Daytona Beach), WPGH/WCWB (Pittsburgh) and KMCI/KSHB (Kansas City).

Beyond the core Tribune group, Twentieth earlier licensed Family Guy to stations belonging to Fox, CBS, Hearst/Argyle, Raycom Media, Sinclair Broadcasting, Scripps-Howard, ACME, Clear Channel Broadcasting and Lin Television Group.